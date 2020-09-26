A statue of Jesus that stands outside of St. Joseph Cathedral's parish office was defaced this week, a Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge spokesperson said.
The Sacred Heart of Jesus statue was "defaced with vulgar graffiti overnight this past Thursday," said Dan Borne in a statement Saturday morning.
Borne added that the graffiti was found by a parishioner Thursday morning and reported to the pastor, so the diocese assumes the defacement occurred late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. By Friday at noon it had been cleaned by parishioners.
A police report has not been filed since the diocese preferred to address the matter internally.
"Persons of every religion should pray that all seeking respect also seek respectful ways to achieve their wishes,” Borne said.
The exact nature or message of the graffiti was not immediately clear.