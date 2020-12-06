A single-vehicle crash took the life of a Springfield man in Livingston Parish on Sunday, State Police said.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Percy Dunn, 45, was traveling south on La. 22, north of La. 1039, in a 1997 Dodge Ram when, for reasons still being investigated, the truck ran off the highway to the right and struck a tree.
Dunn was unrestrained at the time of the crash and died at the scene. A passenger in the truck, who was also unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from Dunn for analysis, State Police Troop A, said.