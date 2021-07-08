Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said a morning fire that damaged an empty home was intentionally set.
The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Thursday at 2000 Adams Ave. (map).
Firefighters arrived to find several areas of the home ablaze but were able to put the fire out before it could spread further, officials said.
No one was hurt in the fire. Authorities did not say why they suspected it was arson.
Damages to the vacant house were estimated to be around $15,000, according to BRFD officials.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.