A St. James Parish woman shot and killed her boyfriend following an argument, the sheriff's office said Monday.
Authorities say Sheila Williams, 52, fired a single shot at her boyfriend James Ross Jr., 63, as the pair argued last Wednesday afternoon.
An ambulance crew was sent to the residence and, according to deputies, found Ross Jr. unresponsive. He died of the gunshot wound shortly after.
Officials say the shooting took place just down the road from the Sunshine Bridge on Palm Drive in St. James Parish.
Williams was arrested on one count of second-degree murder, according to authorities.
Police say Williams was being held Monday at the St. James Parish Jail with a bond set at $250,000.