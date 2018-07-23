A man died not long after he was shot Monday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

Wendell East, 46, of 14293 Peridot Drive, Gonzales, died after he was found wounded about 2:45 p.m. at a house in the 6200 block of Blueberry Street, Coppola said. East later died in the hospital.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Neighbors reported hearing about four or five gunshots and seeing a man staggering up the handicap ramp to a nearby house, collapsing as he reached the doorway.

They said they didn't know the man personally but had seen him around the neighborhood in recent weeks.

Yellow crime scene tape remained on a telephone pole and wrapped around the mirror of a pickup truck near the house later Monday evening. A bullet hole was left in the side of a car that was parked in the driveway of a neighboring house when the shooting occurred.

Residents said the street is generally quiet with mostly older residents, but gunshots aren't entirely uncommon.

"But in the middle of the afternoon like that?" one woman said, declining to provide her name. "I'm shook up. It freaked me out."

Another man said "it wouldn't hurt to have more police patrolling" the street at night.

The victim's family declined to comment Monday night.

Coppola asked anyone with any information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.