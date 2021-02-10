After four Louisiana state troopers were arrested Monday and accused of using excessive force, new court records describe a July 2019 traffic stop during which a handcuffed suspect was thrown to the ground, then punched in the head while he remained compliant and showed no signs of resisting.

That incident adds to a growing list of misconduct allegations at Troop F, which patrols the Monroe area and surrounding parishes. Two recent lawsuits accuse troopers of brutally beating Black suspects during other traffic stops, including the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene. A federal civil rights probe is ongoing.

The four arrests earlier this week arose from two previously unreported incidents.

State Police officials have released few details about the arrests, though two warrants filed Wednesday shed some light on one of them. The warrants pertain to the two troopers who were booked into jail in Ouachita Parish: Jacob Brown, 30, and Randall Dickerson, 34.

The other two troopers arrested Monday — Dakota DeMoss, 28, and George Harper, 26 — were booked in Franklin Parish, and officials there have not released warrants or other records. State Police also declined to release such records.

All four troopers were arrested on simple battery and malfeasance in office. Brown, who was involved in both incidents, faces an additional count of obstructing justice for allegedly falsifying reports, officials said. Brown was also previously arrested in December and accused of beating Aaron Bowman with a flashlight and causing him serious injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured arm and deep cuts to his head.

It appears the troopers were booked in separate parishes Monday based on where the incidents occurred. Officials in both parishes confirmed Wednesday that all four troopers have been released on bond.

According to the warrants for Brown and Dickerson, the Ouachita Parish traffic stop occurred July 16, 2019, on Interstate 20. The driver, who is Black, had drifted into the adjacent lane and then demonstrated "nervous behaviors" after being pulled over, State Police detectives wrote in the warrants. Troopers asked to search his car, but the man refused to give consent.

That's when Brown was called to the scene with his K-9, according to the warrants. The dog apparently smelled something suspicious on the vehicle and alerted Brown. Meanwhile more troopers responded as backup, including Dickerson.

Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 13 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, according to the warrants. Once the drugs were located, Brown placed the driver in handcuffs, which was shown on his bodycam video, detectives said.

The man immediately complained of his wrist hurting, explaining he had a previous arm injury and asking Brown to turn his hand around inside the cuff, which Brown refused to do: "I don't care," he said repeatedly as the suspect pleaded with him to adjust the handcuffs, according to the warrant. The man was then heard "yelling for help" while Brown threw him to the ground, detectives said.

At that point, Dickerson went over to Brown and the suspect. His bodycam switched off right before he made contact with the suspect, but detectives said another trooper's camera showed Dickerson striking the handcuffed man "with a closed fist five times towards his head and administering a knee strike to his body."

None of the video footage showed the suspect "kicking or resisting in any manner," detectives found. A third trooper eventually loosened the handcuffs and placed the man in a State Police cruiser. He later received medical treatment for minor injuries, according to the warrant.

Brown later told his superiors that the suspect was trying to get out of the handcuffs and escape, but investigators concluded that was untrue and found the use of force excessive and unnecessary.

A Ouachita Parish judge set the following bail amounts: $300,000 for Brown and $200,000 for Dickerson, records show. Officials said both posted bond and were released.

Brown also faces charges in the Franklin Parish incident, but it was not immediately clear whether he was booked there too.

That incident occurred in May 2020 following a car chase, according to limited information released by State Police. After troopers used spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle, the driver "exited the vehicle and immediately lay on the ground in a compliant position." But troopers DeMoss, Harper and Brown nonetheless used excessive force and deactivated their bodycams. They were arrested on simple battery and malfeasance. Brown also falsified reports and faces an additional count of obstruction of justice, officials said.

DeMoss is also a named defendant in the Ronald Greene wrongful death lawsuit. State Police had initially claimed Greene died upon impact after crashing his car during a police chase, but the lawsuit alleges troopers actually beat the man and deployed their stun guns, leaving him "bloodied and in cardiac arrest" before covering up what happened.

Federal investigators launched a civil rights probe after the suit was filed last year. Attorneys for the Green family have demanded complete reform of what they called a cultural problem at Troop F.

Brown now faces charges in three separate incidents, but officials have not said whether he will be fired. His father is the former State Police assistant superintendent and chief of staff Bob Brown. Bob Brown served under former Col. Kevin Reeves, who spent decades at Troop F before being appointed superintendent in 2017. Both recently retired from the force.