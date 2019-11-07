One person was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a vehicle whose driver was fleeing gunshots struck a pedestrian, Baton Rouge police said.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital around 2:30 p.m. from the 400 block of West Johnson Street, which is off Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge, Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said.
Police said it doesn't appear anyone was injured in the shooting.
Someone was shooting a fleeing vehicle when it struck the person, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Police believe that vehicle then left the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.