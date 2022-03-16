Police are searching for a man they believe stabbed another man during a carjacking on Interstate 12 Wednesday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, police were dispatched around 5 p.m. to I-12 westbound, between Satsuma and Walker, in reference to a carjacking and stabbing.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where his condition was unknown.
Authorities were searching for the missing truck and driver late Wednesday night. The vehicle last seen traveling westbound on the highway, Ard said. Its license plate number is #z382028.
Police don't know what led up to the incident. They asked anyone who may have seen anything call LPSO at (225) 686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.