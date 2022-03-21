A Denham Springs woman convicted of rape in a case involving a former Livingston sheriff's deputy was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.
Melanie Curtin, 42, was the first of three defendants to face charges stemming from the sweeping probe into ex-deputy Dennis Perkins while he was still employed by the law enforcement agency.
Accused of helping Perkins rape and film an unconscious woman in 2014, Curtin was convicted in December. The video was discovered after an investigation into Perkins by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office in 2019.
The woman said on the witness stand that she had no recollection of the acts shown in the video.
"When I learned about (the video), I didn't … I can't even wrap my brain around it," the victim said in a Livingston Parish courtroom during the December trial. "I didn't think it was possible. When I saw parts of that video, I wanted to literally die."
The Advocate does not identify sexual assault victims without their consent.
"Our office is pleased to hold Melanie Curtin accountable and get justice for the victim," said Cory Dennis, press secretary for the Attorney General's Office.
John McLindon, Curtin's attorney, said Curtin will "absolutely be filing an appeal, probably this week."
"[It's] just start the long journey to the court of appeal and maybe beyond," he said.
Curtin had previously requested a second trial after her lawyers argued that a jury was strong-armed into finding her guilty, but was denied.
Curtin's charges stemmed from a wide-ranging child pornography probe into Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia, a case that has captivated the rural-suburban parish and yielded dozens of charges against the couple.
In separate cases, Dennis and Cynthia Perkins together faced 150 counts alleging they raped two children and an adult, produced child pornography and served schoolchildren baked goods on which Dennis Perkins had ejaculated, among other alleged crimes.
Curtin's case did not involve children. A former real estate agent in Denham Springs and also a former employee of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, she had no prior criminal record before her aggravated rape conviction.
Cynthia Perkins accepted a plea deal last month and was sentenced to 41 years for her crimes. Dennis Perkins is set to go to trial in May.
Staff reporter James Finn contributed to this report.