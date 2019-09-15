Officials have identified the 54-year-old man who was fatally shot by an East Baton Rouge deputy in the Highland Club neighborhood near Jefferson Highway.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified the man Sunday as Melvin Watkins whose last public address is listed in Livingston Parish.

Authorities said the Sheriff’s Office had been responding to a disturbance call late Saturday afternoon in the 16000 block of Highland Club Avenue when a deputy fired his gun and fatally struck Watkins after contacting him. He died at the scene.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office declined to name the uninjured deputy who shot Watkins, citing policy that deputies who use deadly force need to be interviewed first. The deputy was put on paid administrative leave, sheriff's office spokeswoman said.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting but hasn't said what led to the deadly incident.

+2 One dead in deputy-involved shooting on Highland Club Avenue; EBRSO deputy uninjured One person is dead in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday evening during a party for a 95-year-old grandmother in The Highland Club neighborho…

Neighbors told The Advocate that a fight had broken out at a 95-year-old woman's birthday party after an uninvited person showed up and they called police to remove the person.

Andrea Barrios, 29, said she heard multiple gun shots from her home across the street from where the shooting happened.

Louisiana State Police Spokesman Taylor Scrantz said the agency plans to release more information after it forwards its finding to the district attorney's office.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark said his office plans to perform an autopsy on Watkins Monday.