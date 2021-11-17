When Murelle Harrison began working full-time as an organizer in the Gardere neighborhood, there was no playground. Instead of sidewalks, deep ditches ran along both sides of Gardere Lane.

In the years of displacement spurred by Hurricane Katrina, the predominantly Black, increasingly Latino, overwhelmingly impoverished community on the southernmost tip of East Baton Rouge Parish was known more as a hotbed of guns, drugs and turf wars than a place to raise a family.

Back then, shootings, robberies and assaults — like the alleged stranger rape that shook the community last week — were frequent, considered a fact of life in a poor neighborhood.

But in 2011, Harrison, looking for a new challenge after 40 years teaching psychology at Southern University, set about changing the fabric of the community as head of the Gardere Initiative. Under her leadership, the initiative, which was founded five years earlier by some local churches, kicked into high gear.

With help from a core group of volunteers, it raised money for a jungle gym at Hartley/Vey Park. It convinced the parish to install paved walkways along the main thoroughfare. It renovated an abandoned apartment and turned it into a bustling community center that would become the beating heart of the neighborhood, offering residents access to a small library, along with tutoring, job training and summer camps for children.

Harrison and her team knocked on doors, met with parents face-to-face and built trust in a community long fractured by violence and disinvestment.

Now, a stroll through Gardere shows just how much has changed.

Kids of all ages wander in groups along the streets. Adults sit outside homes chatting with friends and neighbors. Sounds of a basketball court in the distance provide a backbeat to the rhythm of after-school commotion.

Knowing how much progress Gardere has made in a relatively short time, Harrison said, is part of what made the Nov. 7 attack so difficult for residents to comprehend.

'Targeting our children'

It was broad daylight when a man posing as a cop showed up in a white truck and flashed a fake badge to stop a 17-year-old girl as she walked along Starboard Drive in a pretend drug bust, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says.

The man got out of his car, put the girl in handcuffs, frisked her and then drove her to the nearby park to rape her.

EBRSO later identified the man as 53-year-old Covington resident Jason Allen Miller.

Stranger rapes are exceedingly rare. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, just 7% of sexual assaults are committed by a perpetrator unknown to the victim.

For a community that labored so hard for so long to make peace with its own, the attack felt especially devastating.

While families in Gardere spent years building connections and fostering opportunities that Harrison said have tempered the kind of violence endemic to poor neighborhoods, this unlikely crime came from outside. It was the kind of atrocity neighborhood bonds and community organizing could do little to prevent.

It also made residents feel vulnerable, Harrison said. Like they were singled out. “It feels like targeting our community,” she said, “and targeting our children.”

According to 2020 census data, more than 20% of Gardere’s 13,200 residents live below the federal poverty level.

Despite its gains, the neighborhood still has a reputation for drugs, feuds and distrust in police — attributes that might make it appealing for predators looking for victims who might not turn to authorities for help.

As residents process the ripple-effect trauma of what happened, the impact of the crime lingers. Many say they and their children have become more fearful since the assault.

Kerry Williams and his 13-year-old daughter live within a block of where Miller allegedly picked up the 17-year-old. Williams said his daughter and her friends are now scared to venture too far from their homes without an adult. “They’re not walking around anymore,” he said. “I’ll tell you that.”

Nearby, fellow Gardere resident Geraldine Coleman was clearing the roadside of trash and debris, which she said is often discarded by outsiders who treat the community as a dumping ground. She said that for those who lived through the neighborhood’s more turbulent days, the recent assault came as a stark reminder of just how vulnerable Gardere remains.

“When I saw it on the news, I was surprised because a lot of things that used to happen in Gardere do not happen anymore,” she said. “We don’t want those things to come back.”

To help the community work through that sense of vulnerability, Harrison set up a self-defense workshop for a small group of local youth in the days after the incident.

She photocopied a news report detailing the crime and passed it out to students, she said. They discussed what to do if they’re ever approached by someone who identifies themselves as an officer (ask for an ID card, call 911).

When the class ended around 6 p.m., as the sun dipped below the horizon, an adult walked the teen pupils home.

“Sometimes you can use something like this incident to bring people together," Harrison said.

“Now we realize we need to be more watchful of each other and what’s going on in our community.”

But she’s still haunted by the thought of that afternoon.

“It was such a beautiful day, and to think now what was happening at the very same time … ,” Harrison said, her voice trailing off.

They were offering COVID vaccines while two soccer games were underway, she continued. People were enjoying the park.

“It was,” she said, “like what a community is supposed to be.”