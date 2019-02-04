Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Travis Dyer, 31, 15959 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, expired motor vehicle inspection, motor vehicle registration required
- Henderson Holmes, 68, 419 N. 25th St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, driving left of center.
- Christopher Powell, 40, 4214 Jane St., Alexandria, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run, flight from an officer.
- Holly Swanson, 42, 18170 Vis-A-Vis Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation.
- Johnny Williams, 65, 3590 Aletha Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.