Baton Rouge Police say an 18-year-old who died in a shooting on East Smiley Avenue was among three men attempting to rob another man, who was seriously wounded.
Tony Falgout, of 2121 N. Lobdell Ave., died at the scene about 9 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Investigators say that Falgout; Carolos Like, 18, of 2121 North Lobdell Ave.; and Kendrick Birks, 17, of 6338 Callahan St.; had planned to rob the victim, who is 26.
Police said the four exchanged gunshots that left Falgout dead and the victim with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe that the intended robbery victim acted in self-defense.
Like and Birks were booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder and principal to first-degree murder, police said.