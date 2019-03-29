Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Archie Brown, 47, 1907 Tennessee St., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, driver's license required, and failure to display license plate.
- Marshall Chandler, 35, 20933 La. 42, Livingston, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Charlie Mims, 44, 11515 Bayou Road, Maringouin, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of vehicle, driving left of center, and improper window tint.
- Frederick Selders, 37, 2026 Tennessee St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, not in possession of driver's license, and obstruction of highway.
- Robert Sensley, 64, 6666 Forest Park Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and drinking in a motor vehicle.