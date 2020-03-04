Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Annette Edwards, 33, 16013 Confederate Avenue, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Benjamin Lumly, 37, 1015 Cimarron Valley Road, Cleveland, Oklahoma, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Darryl Powell, 32, 11635 Baylor Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and insurance required.
- Kentrell Robinson, 34, Pioneer Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license not in possession and seat belt violation.
- Aaron Tucker, 39, 4093 Odell Street, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring and driver's license suspended or revoked.