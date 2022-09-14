When shots rang out in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge park on Tuesday afternoon, a man who lives nearby said he rushed to the scene, stripped off his shirt and pressed it to the 24-year-old victim's heaving, bleeding chest.
"He was gasping for air, taking his last breath," said the man, who requested anonymity because he feared retaliation. "We all knew."
The victim, who Baton Rouge Police identified on Wednesday as Calvin Roberts of Dougherty Drive, later died at a hospital of multiple gunshot wounds, a BRPD spokesperson said. Police have arrested two 17-year-olds in connection with the killing on weapons and drug possession counts.
The scene of the shooting was quiet Wednesday morning, with a few people ambling by the grassy BREC park on Evangeline Street and one woman in a neighboring house cleaning up from a yard sale. Tattered crime scene tape lay draped over a park bench, near a playground, and discarded medical equipment littered the area where witnesses said Roberts lay bleeding after the shooting.
The man who rendered aid to Roberts said he was sitting on his couch, watching TV, when he heard three or four gunshots ring out around 4:30 p.m.
The shots weren't loud enough to startle him, he said, but the man walked outside to see what had happened anyhow. He saw Roberts lying in the gravel parking lot.
The man said that only a few minutes passed between when he first pressed his shirt to Roberts' bloodied chest and when EMS medics arrived. But it felt like an eternity, he said.
"To hear he didn't make it kind of f--ks me up," the man said. "Pretty traumatizing Tuesday."
Roberts' killing marked at least the 73rd of 2022 in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a preliminary database The Advocate maintains. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules. The figures are subject to change if some shootings are later ruled justified or vice versa.
Killings have dipped in the city-parish compared to the same point in both 2021 and 2022, according to the newspaper's count. It's the first time in at least three years that the rate has dropped, a trend Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome attributes to anti-crime initiatives and the end of COVID-19 lockdowns that left people out of work and kids out of schools.
Such statistical improvements, however, come as little comfort to the people who live near where gun violence breaks out. "I'm tired of this senseless violence," said the man who tried rendering aid at the Evangeline St. Park. "The young folks need to cut this out."
Both of the 17-year-olds arrested in connection with Roberts' death were booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, said BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. He said the investigation is ongoing.