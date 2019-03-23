Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Khidhr Almustafa, 21, 10122 Old World Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
- Robert Bailey, 55, 12244 Bell Meadow Drive, Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain control and insurance required.
- Austin Delouise, 12660 Lazy K Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and violating a stop sign or yield sign.
- Deidre Dent, 2464 Stonebridge Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Crystal Lonadier, 48, 483 Patna Drive, Beaumont, Texas, first-offense DWI, speeding and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Erica Strawder, 43, 1371 Belfield Road, Lake Charles, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, driver's license suspended or revoked and insurance required.
- Wayne Robinson, 25, 260 Sharp Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Austin Veal, 19, 910 Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and disobeying a red light.