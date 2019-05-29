Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Spencer Brown, 29, 4747 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, no seat belt, speeding, driving in a two-way left turn lane, and improper lane usage.
- Riley Waguespack, 23, 42284 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and no seat belt.