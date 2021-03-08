A Zachary man accused of killing a man and injuring a male juvenile in Baton Rouge in a December shooting was arrested on a count of first-degree murder Monday, Baton Rouge Police said.
Renwick Jordan was wanted in a Dec. 2, 2020 shooting on Dougherty Drive in Baton Rouge that sent one victim, Brandon Childs, 23, of DeRidder to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesperson, said.
A male juvenile received non-life-threatening injuries.
In addition to the count of first-degree murder, Jordan, 23, of 6980 St. Francis Ave., Zachary was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, police said.