Katharine still remembers the overdose that crossed the line.
Or rather, she remembers the before and the after: the overdose itself, like the many others that preceded it, is a gaping hole in her memory.
Her dealer brought her what she thought was heroin, but realized later was fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid largely responsible for the more than 300 overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish last year.
He told her to take it easy before she shot up, but she insisted she had everything under control.
"I remember doing it. A few slashes of him," she said. "I woke up the next day on my son’s bathroom floor. I couldn’t move my legs. The needle was still in my arm. He was gone."
Overdose deaths have climbed steeply since the coronavirus pandemic began, reaching an all-time high in 2021. In a year of record-breaking gun violence, overdoses killed twice as many in the parish as homicides did.
But even those grim figures don't show the full scale of the opioid crisis, experts say. Rather, the number of non-fatal overdoses — which was more than four times as high as overdose deaths last year — reveals the often invisible fallout of addiction that, if ignored, can lead to death.
There were 1,460 non-fatal overdoses reported last year alone, higher than any previous year in the parish, according to numbers provided by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office. And those are just the incidents officials have on record.
"I think non-fatal overdoses are grossly underreported," said Jon Daily, who works on drug policy for the district attorney. "These are numbers we know from 911 phone calls. What about those who get dropped off at the ER or never leave the house?"
Katharine, who asked that only her first name be used due to the social stigma surrounding addiction, said it was only later that the gravity of what had just happened hit her: after she slowly regained feeling in her legs; after she had confronted her dealer, who said he feared arrest if he called 911; after she began Googling how long she would need to wait before she could get high again.
"And that’s when I was like, this is serious — this is serious," she said. "To know that it had that much of a pull, that I was just willing to sacrifice my life for nothing — for that fleeting moment, that escapism."
Over the years Katharine had lost count of the number of times she overdosed. She had been driven to the emergency room and administered Narcan — the lifesaving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. She had come to alone, cold and paralyzed, feeling like someone had tried to kick her to death.
Friends of hers had died from one overdose too many. Katharine knew at some point the odds of waking up again would likely fail her.
"If you’re overdosing once, you’re probably going to overdose again," Daily said. "And it’s not 'if' — it’s 'when' you don’t come back."
'This is no joke. You're going to die'
Years later, Katharine says that experience on her son's bathroom floor was enough to push her into recovery. She has now been sober for more than two years and works as a peer recovery specialist for other people struggling with addiction.
Substance use disorder, as Janzlean Laughinghouse will tell anyone who will listen, is a brain disease. Laughinghouse is the executive director of Capital Area Human Services and works to steer people seeking treatment into programs that fit their unique challenges.
"It is a medical condition that should be treated as a medical condition with the same care, responsiveness and techniques that we use in physical health care," Laughinghouse said. "When we treat it as a moral issue and a personal failing, we fail to have a public health response to a public health issue."
A "series of things" can lead to substance use disorder, according to Laughinghouse. Someone may be genetically predisposed to addiction, but that can be compounded by an undiagnosed mental disorder, such as anxiety or depression. Other social influences like a rough divorce or demanding job can also add to the mix.
In many cases, the path to disordered drug use begins with trauma.
Katharine said she began using ecstasy when she was 15 years old to cope with the post traumatic stress disorder caused by childhood sexual abuse. By 17 she was in rehab, and by college, she was trying new substances like painkillers and Xanax without fully understanding the repercussions.
She was introduced to opioids later, while doing modeling work. Trying desperately to stay thin, she became hooked on cocaine and Adderall. To come down from that, her friend gave her oxycodone — the highly addictive pain medicine often described as the catalyst for the nation's opioid epidemic.
"And then I couldn’t stop taking the pain pills," she said. "I would try to stop taking them and feel terrible."
Addiction takes over the reward reinforcement pathway in the brain, Laughinghouse said. When people do something that feels good — such as eating when they're hungry or drinking when we're thirsty — the brain releases dopamine, which makes them feel good.
The same thing happens when people use addictive substances.
"We begin to increase our tolerance, meaning we have to use more of the substance to get the same result," Laughinghouse said. "You now have a reward reinforcement pathway that has been hijacked. You no longer have control of it because you want that feeling all the time to the detriment of other life-saving behaviors."
As she fell into disordered heroin use, and later, fentanyl, Katharine remembers walking around her house because she knew she was on the razor's edge of an overdose, slapping herself in the face to stay awake.
"I remember sitting on my floor and thinking, this has got to stop," she said. "This is no joke. You’re going to die."
A red flag
People overdose for a number of reasons.
Mixing different substances, using too potent a drug and overestimating tolerance can all lead to an overdose — non-fatal or otherwise, Laughinghouse said.
In Baton Rouge, officials have grown wary of another factor leading to record-setting overdoses: people who don't regularly use opioids doing other drugs that have been laced with fentanyl.
"We have drug dealers that are killing our citizens with fentanyl," said Dr. William "Beau" Clark, the parish coroner, at a recent meeting to discuss overdose deaths.
Local officials say they are stepping up efforts to arrest and prosecute dealers. At the same time, they're trying to make it easier for people fighting addiction to get treatment.
As an advocate for those with addiction, Laughinghouse believes the dialogue around substance use disorder has changed for the better since the pandemic began and overdose deaths exploded.
Officials are now embracing treatment models that once seemed controversial and are allowing advocates of harm reduction to expand their work. Harm reduction involves equipping people using drugs with materials to keep them safe, such as clean syringes, wound care kits and Narcan.
The Recovery Court at the 19th Judicial District Court, which works with people struggling with addiction who end up in the criminal justice system has embraced medication-assisted treatment, which often involves less addictive drugs such as Suboxone or methadone to wean people off opioids.
Officials hope to intervene before someone using opioids ends up dead from one more overdose at the wrong place and the wrong time.
A sponsor for one of Katharine's friends explained it like this: If her friend continued to misuse drugs, he would need to invest in a good suit — because soon enough he would either be attending a lot of funerals, or he would be buried in it.
Those struggling with substance use disorder can contact Capital Area Human Services District at (225) 922-2700 for assistance.