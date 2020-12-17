One man has been arrested in connection with a Monday shooting that left a man dead, according to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Linwood Watson, 20, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges on Thursday, police said.
The shooting at 3779 Eaton Street left Terrance Nealond, 28, dead at the scene Monday afternoon, police said. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a prior altercation, police said.
Baton Rouge police detectives made the arrest Thursday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, police said.