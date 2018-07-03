East Baton Rouge leaders are bringing parents affected by violence into the conversation about how to bring peace to the city and parish.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of the Baton Rouge Police Department will meet with the parents Monday night and ask them to share their experiences with the hope that it could help stop future incidents of violence. Broome on Tuesday announced the program, called Parents on the Frontline of Peace.
"My goal is for all of you who share such burdensome troubles to be able to share your stories of loss, pain and healing in hopes that others will not have to experience the same thing," Broome said in an announcement video. "You all have the voices to help fight crime from a parent's point of view, the most powerful at times."
City-Parish Chief Communications Officer Rachel Haney said the program will also help the families connect with resources and collaborate with law enforcement on crime-fighting initiatives. This initial meeting will help determine the next steps of the initiative.
The Baton Rouge Police Department's newly hired victim assistance coordinator will be one of the department's leaders present at the gathering, Haney said. Cpl. Sherri Harris, a 21-year law enforcement veteran, started the new job on June 25.
Harris worked with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office from 1997 until 2006 when she joined the Baton Rouge Police Department. She was a homicide detective between 2011 and 2016 when she became the director for the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program.
In her role as victims' assistance coordinator, Harris will act as the go-between for investigators and a victim's family to help answer their questions and connect them with resources, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, who highlighted her experience as a homicide detective.
"As a result of my investigative background, I understand the workload of the investigators as well as the frustrations of the families," Harris said in a statement. "I hope to be able to meet them both in the middle so that we all can come together for a common goal: to solve crimes and give closure to families."
The launch of the parents for peace programs comes a week after Broome met with two mothers of homicide victims. The mayor president called the meeting in response to an article by The Advocate that highlighted the stories of three mothers whose sons were killed in East Baton Rouge Parish a while ago, but the cases remain under investigation.
"I felt it was important to bring the parents in and express sympathy and let them know that their concerns are not going unnoticed," Broome previously said of the meeting. "And I firmly believe our Police Department is working to resolve the crimes that are taking place. These families need to know that their cases are not forgotten about."
The Parents on the Frontline of Peace gathering is schedule for 6 p.m. Monday at the Shiloh Early Learning Academy, which is located at 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. It is expected to run for approximately 1½ hours. RSVPs should be directed to Regine Williams at frwilliams@brla.gov.