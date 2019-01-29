Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Stephanie Gulley, 38, 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control and driver's license not in possession.
- Michael Haddad, 29, 728 Highlandia Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Derrick Mullens, 24, 3720 Kings Canyon Drive North, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving, improper lane usage, driver's license not in possession and other laws of the road.