Baton Rouge Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday night on Dallas Drive, BRPD said in a news release.
Debra Militello, 58, was last seen in the 1900 block of Dallas Drive, around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, police said. The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, the police said.
Militello is around 5’4” and 150 lbs., BRPD said. She was last seen wearing brown scrub pants, a white shirt with blue and red stripes, grey shoes and a brown purse.
Anyone who has seen or has information on Militello's whereabouts is urged to contact the Police Department at (225) 389-2000.