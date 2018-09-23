It appeared as though the pace of killings in Baton Rouge was slowing. Then came Saturday.

Police are investigating three homicides that took place in the capital city Saturday — one stabbing and two shootings.

"Yesterday was just a bad day. Unfortunately, lives were lost," Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola said Sunday.

Heriberto Matute, 45, was fatally stabbed in what may have started as a fistfight at an apartment complex off Old Hammond Highway early Saturday.

Jaquincy Ross, 18, died of gunshot wounds on Swan Avenue early Saturday evening, and Zirandall Turner, 42, was shot and killed in the living room of his home Saturday night.

"It seems like it had slowed down," Coppola said. "There were some days recently that had gone without a homicide. Hopefully, the track we had yesterday doesn't continue."

On Sunday evening, small groups of people were gathered near Turner's Jefferson Avenue home.

One man, who asked not to be named, had driven to the neighborhood to speak with others, who, like him, had known Turner.

"That's my best friend," the man said. "Everybody loved him. He was good-hearted."

A survey released last month by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation showed that 62 percent of residents are more concerned than they were a year ago that they or a family member will be the victim of a crime.

There were more than 100 homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2017. There have been more than five dozen so far in 2018.