State Police said Friday they failed to adequately discipline a trooper who directed a racially offensive slur at a colleague, blaming a troop commander who didn't deliver a letter of reprimand to the offending law enforcement officer. The agency also said it had installed safeguards to ensure that its lack of follow-through won't happen again.
Television station WBRZ reported this week that Trooper August McKay should have been reprimanded for sending the offensive voice message to another trooper in 2017, but that the commander at Troop L on the Northshore failed to deliver it.
The letter of reprimand, as shown on WBRZ, says McKay sent a voice message to colleague, saying “f****** n***** what’d you expect?” on Sept. 10, 2017. It also says McKay told investigators the slur was not intentional, and it also noted both troopers were on-duty at the time.
In a statement to The Advocate, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said a compliance review panel recommended a reprimand that ultimately was approved by the agency's disciplinary review panel. The trooper acknowledged that a letter of reprimand was on its way, but it never arrived. Scrantz said the trooper's commander never delivered it.
"For reasons unknown, the letter was not issued. State Police acknowledges this failure and has put in place safeguards to prevent this occurring in the future," Scrantz wrote.
Scrantz said the trooper was eventually issued a letter of counseling because so much time had elapsed before the error had been discovered. No further complaints have arisen against the trooper, Scrantz said.
It wasn't immediately known if the trooper's commander was disciplined for not following through with an order to deliver the reprimand. A working number for the trooper couldn't immediately be found Friday and a message left for the commander wasn't immediately returned.
State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin W. Reeves saw successes and failures in how the matter was handled within the agency's equal-employment opportunity system.
“The use of this derogatory term is unacceptable," he said in a statement provided by Scrantz. "The EEO process is designed for this purpose and relies on confidentiality to protect the victims who come forward. In this incident, the EEO process worked. The Disciplinary Review Committee process worked. However, we failed the victim and the public we serve by not seeing through the issuance of the official discipline. For that I am truly sorry. We’ve put safeguards in place to prevent this in the future."
The Advocate requested a copy of the trooper's disciplinary file but was told Friday it was not immediately available. The agency estimated that it would take about 45 days to supply it.
Also Friday, the NAACP said it wanted the trooper to resign and that a district attorney should review any case in which he investigated or arrested a person of color. The group said the lack of discipline for the slur "shows a complete breakdown of leadership and oversight" within the State Police.
The NAACP said the incident illustrates systemic inequality in the organization.
Reeves said he does not think the problem is widespread.
"I believe this to be an isolated incident and I have great confidence in the men and women who serve in the Louisiana State Police,” he said.