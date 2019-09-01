A 20-year-old Zachary man was killed early Sunday when his SUV veered off the road along an Interstate 110 entrance ramp and struck a traffic light pole, Baton Rouge Police said.
Lonny Myles was entering I-110 around 3 a.m. Sunday near the Harding Boulevard entrance ramp when his 2011 Nissan Armada crossed into southbound lane over a median and hit the pole, police said.
The SUV flipped in the air, and Myles was ejected from it. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Authorities said they believe Myles wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Investigators continued reviewing the single-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon but weren't sure why the SUV left the road.