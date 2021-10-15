Baton Rouge Police say one youth remained at large Friday morning following the escape of five youths from a juvenile detention center near Metro Airport. Two guards were hurt during the Thursday night jailbreak.

The escape happened shortly after 9 p.m. One was recaptured by 10:40 p.m., and overnight police said three more had been taken back into custody.

A police spokesman said the juveniles attacked two guards with a weapon to make their escape. The guards' injuries were not life-threatening.

Four of the youths escaped in a vehicle, which was recovered.

The Juvenile Detention Center is located at 8333 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.