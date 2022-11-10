An undocumented immigrant from Mexico was arrested in Walker on Thursday following an investigation into rape allegations by an underaged female, according to the Walker Police Department.
Officials say 38-year-old Nereo Nunez-Granadon was arrested at a residence in Walker early Thursday morning by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Homeland Security and Louisiana Attorney General’s Office along with Walker Police and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies.
According to police, the victim and her parents notified police that Nunez-Granadon forced her to have sex multiple times during over the last several months.
Walker Police Chief David Addison said in a statement that police learned through their investigation that Nunez-Granadon is an acquaintance of the victim and her family.
“Between May and October of this year, through threats, coercion and undue influence, the accused forced the victim to engage in various sexual activities with him," Addison said. "In addition, the accused demanded and received illicit, sexually explicit photographs from the victim.”
During the investigation, Addison said, police discovered evidence that led to issuing an arrest warrant for Nunez-Granadon.
Nunez-Granadon was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on multiple counts of third-degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and pornography involving a juvenile, all of which carry felony charges.
Nunez-Granadon is being held on a detainer by federal authorities, pending disposition of state charges.