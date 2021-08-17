police bourbon street

FEBRUARY 2013

An argument ended in bloodshed in the 400 block of Bourbon Street at St. Louis St. The shooting on the Saturday before Mardi Gras on Feb. 9, 2013 wounded four people.

Click here to read more.

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Zion City shooting killed a man and left another wounded late Monday, Baton Rouge police said.

Jordan Jenkins, 26, died at the scene.

The other victim — a man whose name police withheld — was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

BRPD say the double shooting took place minutes before 9 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Simplex Street, in the Zion City neighborhood of north Baton Rouge.

Police say they are still trying to determine a motive.

Baton Rouge police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.

By The Advocate’s count, the Monday night killing marks the 88th homicide this year in Baton Rouge.

View comments