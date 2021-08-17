A Zion City shooting killed a man and left another wounded late Monday, Baton Rouge police said.
Jordan Jenkins, 26, died at the scene.
The other victim — a man whose name police withheld — was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
BRPD say the double shooting took place minutes before 9 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Simplex Street, in the Zion City neighborhood of north Baton Rouge.
Police say they are still trying to determine a motive.
Baton Rouge police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.
By The Advocate’s count, the Monday night killing marks the 88th homicide this year in Baton Rouge.