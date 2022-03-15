A judge has ruled that a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her toddler son will be held without bail, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Tuesday.
Brynnen Murphy, 20, is facing two counts of first-degree murder after the body of 24-year-old Kaylen Johnson was discovered in a wooded area along Burbank Drive late Monday morning. The body of her son, 2-year-old Kaden Johnson, was found along Central Thruway near Frenchtown Road the same day.
The two were first reported missing on March 11 after family members told authorities they hadn't heard from the pair for six days and that attempts to call the young mother's phone had been unsuccessful.
Police later found Johnson's Nissan Versa discarded and stripped of its license plate.
According to BRPD, Murphy initially denied any involvement in the case. He left the area after authorities questioned him and friends and family said they were no longer able to reach him.
"One of our guys made contact with Murphy," BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Monday. "He didn't want to talk and from that, he disappeared."
Murphy turned himself in hours after the bodies were discovered and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
A cause of death for either victim has not yet been released.