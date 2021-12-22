Police arrested a man Tuesday night after reports of gunfire on Siegen Lane led to a multi-parish car chase to Tangipahoa Parish, officials said.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to gunfire in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Siegen/Industriplex intersection at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A spokeswoman said the gunman fired multiple shots, but no one was injured.
The suspect, who police identified as Ricky Alexander, 22, allegedly left the scene in a small SUV and drove into Livingston Parish. Deputies saw the vehicle on I-12 and chased it into Tangipahoa Parish where the driver crashed, and police arrested him, the spokeswoman said.
Police booked Alexander into a Tangipahoa Parish jail.
Louisiana State Police and deputies from Tangipahoa Parish helped in the pursuit, authorities said.