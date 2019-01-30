Darrian Jones, 24, was arrested Wednesday night by LSU Police in the armed robbery Monday at an LSU parking lot, a university spokesman said.

The armed robbery took place in Parking Lot X174 on South Quad Drive sometime before 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a text message that LSU administrators sent to students and staff.

Jones, who was not an LSU student, was booked Wednesday night into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of armed robbery and two counts of simple battery, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a news release.

LSU Police and Baton Rouge Police are thanking the community for their assistance after a help identify flyer was sent out Wednesday afternoon. Only a few hours after the flyer was issued, Jones was in custody, Ballard said.

The photos appear to have been taken from surveillance footage on two occasions.