It looks like a stun gun, but acts like Spiderman.

Baton Rouge area law enforcement agencies are considering a new tool designed to help officers detain people without hurting them in the process. The gadget, which is gaining traction within the law enforcement community, shoots out a Kevlar cord meant to wrap around the subject's legs or arms, temporarily impeding their movement.

The company producing and selling the BolaWrap 100 gave a demonstration Wednesday morning hosted by the Baton Rouge Police Department at the law enforcement firing range in Zachary.

Don De Lucca, chief strategies officer for Wrap Technologies, described the devices as "a tool of the future" for law enforcement that allows officers to avoid more serious uses of force like a Taser or firearm, especially during interactions with people experiencing a mental health crisis.

"Just because extreme force is justified doesn't mean it's right," he said. "It fills in the void from verbal de-escalation to lethal force."

The Lafayette Police Department is one of a few agencies in Louisiana that started using the devices, which sell for about $900 apiece, in hopes of improving their interactions during calls involving mental illness, especially for people who haven't committed a crime but need involuntary psychiatric treatment.

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department said leaders are considering a move to purchase the technology, but they haven't committed. Representatives from other agencies also attended the demonstration Wednesday.

About the size of a Taser, the device gives off a crack of gunfire when deployed. That's because it contains gunpowder, which allows the cord to shoot out so fast that most people will be wrapped up before they even know what hit them. Metal hooks on both ends of the cord attach to the subject's clothing, securing the wrap.

Some officers attending the demonstration expressed concern that people will confuse it with a real gun and even return fire. But De Lucca said officers can give verbal warning before using the devices, which are made of yellow plastic to avoid confusion with a gun.

They're meant to be used when someone is passively noncompliant, maybe walking away from officers early on in an interaction, before things can escalate into a more dangerous situation. They're also less painful and debilitating than Tasers, which can cause serious injuries.

Several large law enforcement agencies across the country have started using the technology, including agencies in Fort Worth and Los Angeles. Some early successes have been reported, including when Fort Worth police officers used a chemical agent to drive a barricaded suspect outside, then ensnared him with a BolaWrap and took him into custody uninjured.