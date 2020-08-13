Just before rush hour Thursday afternoon, gunshots were exchanged by people in two vehicle on Airline Highway in Gonzales, authorities said.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident took place around 3 p.m. Thursday, said Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson. Gonzales Police stopped one vehicle near Office Depot and a suspect fled inside the store, where he was later apprehended by authorities, she said.
Two other people in the vehicle ran away and were also caught quickly.
The second vehicle, which Hudson said was possibly a silver Camaro, left the scene. Deputies were working Thursday afternoon to locate other people involved.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
People with information can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP(7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.