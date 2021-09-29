A Baton Rouge mother accused of killing her toddler punched her in the stomach, causing her to hit her head hours before she reported the girl missing, police say.
Lanaya Cardwell, 24, and her partner Phillip Gardner, 30, were both charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
New details about the case emerged in affidavits for Cardwell and Gardner's arrests released late Wednesday.
Police say Gardner was caring for Nevaeh and two other young children, aged 3 and 11 eleven months, Friday morning at their apartment on West La Belle Avenue while Cardwell was in the bathroom preparing to go to work.
The warrant says that's when Nevaeh picked up her mother’s contact lenses. Angered, Cardwell allegedly punched her daughter in the torso with a closed fist, police say, causing Nevaeh to fall and hit her head on a cabinet.
Cardwell then "forcefully grabbed" Nevaeh and took her to another room, the warrant continues.
Gardner told police he heard what sounded "like two adults fighting" in the next room.
When Cardwell and her daughter emerged, Gardner said Nevaeh was crying and had a large bruise on her forehead.
Gardner told investigators that he then drove Cardwell to work and that when he returned home, Nevaeh refused to eat and complained about stomach pain.
Then, he said the girl laid down on the couch, where Gardner said he later found her unresponsive.
He told police he tried to resuscitate her and, when that didn’t work, he admitted to placing the child’s body in a suitcase and driving to Mississippi to bury it.
According to Garner’s arrest warrant, Gardner could not explain why he chose not to contact authorities, admitting he knew of previous incidents where Cardwell had been abusive with Nevaeh.
FBI agents interviewed Gardner's children, who also described "a history of verbal and physical abuse" by Cardwell, according to the affidavit. Police say the children "gave detailed accounts" of Cardwell grabbing Nevaeh by the head and yelling at her. The children told police that Nevaeh's mom struck her on the face because the girl played with her contact lenses, authorities say.
Two days later, police found Nevaeh's body in the Mississippi woods.
An autopsy showed several bruises on the girl's face and head, swelling to the brain and marks on her face "consistent with that of a hand print," police say. The girl's thighs and buttocks were covered in bruises. The coroner reportedly also observed injuries on the girl's abdominal wall, "which were consistent with being punched in the abdomen," the affidavit continues.
The autopsy failed to confirm whether or not Nevaeh was no longer alive at the time Gardner placed her body in the suitcase, leading police to charge both Cardwell and Gardner with second-degree murder.
In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Cardwell was booked on a count of perpetration of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.