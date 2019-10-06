A Baton Rouge man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was below the age of 13 when the alleged attack happened, authorities said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Lee, 30, of Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree rape, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim had told a child advocacy center in Reno, Nevada, that Lee had assaulted her when she was living in Louisiana by forcing her to perform oral sex on him in a backyard shed, the report said.
The affidavit does not provide details of when the attack took place, how old the victim is now or when she moved to Reno. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office did not respond to messages on Sunday seeking those details.
Lee denied the allegations when investigators questioned him about it, the affidavit said.
He remained at the East Baton Rouge Parish jail Sunday with bond not yet set.