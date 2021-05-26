A woman died in a Livingston Parish house fire Monday while a second person fled the blaze, the State Fire Marshal says.
Firefighters responded around 12:45 a.m. Monday to a multi-building fire in the 15000 block of Herman Berthelot Road in Maurepas, according to a SFM press release Wednesday. By the time they got there, fire deputies say the flames had already devoured a house, camper and mobile home.
First-responders found the woman’s body inside the wood-framed house, officials said. Another occupant managed to escape, but was hospitalized for injuries.
While her identification and cause of death are pending next-of-kin notification, the coroner said the woman is believed to be the 58-year-old owner of the fire-razed home.
Deputies say they have yet to figure out what caused the fire because of the extensive damage it caused to the home.