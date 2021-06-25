Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at an IHOP in May that left one employee dead and another with serious injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The 17-year-old juvenile is accused of pulling the trigger. They were booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, simple arson, obstruction of justice, and possession of stolen things.
Three others, Tyrese Keller, 20, Melvin Brooks Jr., 21, Shermane Molden, 21, were all booked on charges of principle to first degree murder.
The May 25 shooting took place around outside the Siegen Lane IHOP, where two masked gunmen fired a hail of bullets on two restaurant workers who were taking a smoke break.
One, Courtney Whitfield, died on the spot. A second managed to get away.
Officials had been searching for the gunmen, who allegedly drove up to the back of IHOP, leapt from a car and began firing their guns before fleeing.
Their getaway car — which officials later identified as stolen — was found a short time later on a dead-end road in a nearby subdivision.