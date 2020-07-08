A 75-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of sexually abusing two girls below the age of 10 has been arrested, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
William Lively was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of aggravated crimes against nature.
The girls were ages 8 and 5 when they reported the incidents, according to booking documents. On March 11, the two girls went to the Children's Advocacy Center, where they disclosed the abuse.
The investigation was lengthy, involving more interviews beyond the two girls, according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. Also, Lively was out of state, so investigators had to work with legal counsel to have him return to Baton Rouge to surrender to authorities, she said.
In an earlier case involving a different child, Lively had been arrested in January. He bonded out the same day he was arrested, posting the $50,000 set as his bail. Court records for the case show he was indicted in June on one count each of molestation of a juvenile victim under 13 and sexual battery of a victim under 13. The case remains open.