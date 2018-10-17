Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ronald Fisher, 71, 3975 Oswego St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, distribution of Schedule 1 drugs, obstruction of justice and window tint violation.
- Benjamin McAllister, 30, 8960 Arleen Ave., Zachary, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and failure to change driver's license address.
- Charles Rhodes, 50, 12337 Lake Sherwood Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless driving.