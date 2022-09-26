A second correctional officer has been convicted in the case of a wheelchair-bound inmate who choked to death on his own vomit while wearing a spit mask, and new documents show how he and other guards tried to cover the incident up.
Guards at Rayburn Correctional Center muzzled Anthony Carl Smith with the mask after a "use-of-force" incident that happened away from security cameras on the morning of March 10, 2019. Capt. Brink Hillman, Sgt. Gary King and Sgt. John Crain were swiftly fired from their jobs at the Angie prison, along with two other guards.
Following a joint investigation with the Department of Corrections and Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, Hillman, King and Crain were indicted on criminal charges linked to allegations they falsified statements about the incident and deleted body camera footage.
More than three years after Smith's death, Crain took a plea deal last week to malfeasance and obstruction of justice charges. Hillman took a plea deal in April and was convicted on the same charges, while King awaits trial in late October.
Both Crain's and Hillman's pleas were "no contest" pleas, which is not an official admission of guilt.
Newly revealed documents from the investigation show how the guards deleted incriminating pictures, faked log reports and took other steps to cover for themselves and for each other as investigators probed Smith's death.
But, from the outset, investigators were suspicious of guard testimonies.
“Officers at the Rayburn Correctional facility discovered discrepancies in the correctional officers statements and requested more interviews be conducted,” the investigation file reads.
Unseen strikes
Smith, who was in prison on a 2013 rape conviction, had an "extensive medical history" the documents show. He had fallen or fainted multiple times, and a doctor had told him to spend his days wearing a helmet and sitting in a wheelchair. In October 2018 — several months before he died — he underwent heart surgery.
The morning of his death, Smith said he was having a medical emergency — an issue with his medication. The correctional officers didn't put Smith in a wheelchair, but walked him to the triage room for medical attention in shackles.
The triage unit does not have security cameras for medical privacy reasons, so detectives relied on guard and prison medical staff interviews for what happened next.
Officers told investigators that Smith was upset and about to spit on one of them as he "cleared his throat," so the guards tackled him to the ground.
There were several guards in the room during the incident, and some said King struck Smith multiple times while he was on the floor. Investigators ultimately determined King "delivered at least one knee strike," the report says. One guard and a nurse also said Smith either vomited or spit on the floor after he was hit.
For his part, King told detectives “his knee ‘may have’ struck the offender while they were going to the ground,” detectives said.
Smith's autopsy revealed he "had minor trauma to the left hip area with bleeding under the skin,” which investigators noted is an injury consistent with a knee strike. Smith also had similar trauma to his head, "with bleeding under the skin," the files say.
His cause of death was asphyxiation on his own vomit.
No one documented the strikes in their reports, the investigation says. And officers told detectives Smith was not resisting.
After the confrontation, Hillman ordered Smith placed in a spit mask, and he was assessed by a prison nurse. Smith was then brought to a cell in a wheelchair, appearing "limp" and "unresponsive" in video footage of the hallway, the report says.
After depositing him in one cell, the guards later returned to move him to a different, handicap-accessible cell.
Attempts at a cover-up
In the new cell, Hillman took a photo as documentation for the use of force report. It showed vomit on Smith's face; Hillman deleted the photo, the documents say.
The captain then took a new photo after cleaning away the evidence Smith had retched into his spit mask.
Initially, investigators did not know about the first photo. When they discovered its existence, they asked Hillman why he deleted the first picture.
Hillman first explained the image was “blurry,” the report says. But after the picture was recovered, “Hillman admitted that the picture was not blurry but ‘looked bad’ and he deleted it so no one would see it.”
Smith died sometime in the hours after Hillman took the picture.
King was the guard on duty in the block where Smith was housed. He told investigators he had been making his regular, 30-minute rounds — and he marked in the logbook that he had completed those rounds, the documents say.
But investigators found security camera footage that proved King never made two of his required rounds on the tier. When he did eventually find Smith unresponsive, he poked him in the foot with a pen.
King found Smith around 2:15 p.m. He didn't return to the cell after notifying Hillman, his supervisor, until 2:32 p.m.
In the wake of the death, sheriff's detectives say Hillman pressured his subordinates to change their stories in written reports — or even changed them himself. One guard said he was told to leave out the names of other correctional officers involved, while another said he was told "to dumb [his report] down."
Hillman explained to investigators he changed some of the reports but "only...to make it more easily readable," the file says.
The reports say that the guards changed their stories after talking to each other. For example, Crain originally said he saw King striking Smith, but later tried to walk that back — he said he didn't see a knee-strike, but heard it.
“It is apparent that Sergeant Crain and Sergeant King conferred with each other concerning this incident and Sergeant Crain attempted to recant this portion of his statement to lessen the severity of Sergeant King’s actions,” investigators wrote.
At least one other time a detective noticed guards who had already been interviewed talking to those who hadn't: "I determined there was reasonable suspicion to believe that" the guards "yet to be interviewed had colluded to get the information of the interviews in order to give false statements again,” he said in the report.
Hillman's attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Both Crain's public defender and King's attorney declined to comment for this story.
Ken Pastorick, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, declined to comment because one criminal case remains ongoing. In previous statements, he said the department acted quickly to address the incident by firing five officers and conducting a joint investigation.
Delayed justice
Despite the convictions, Smith's family feels acutely that justice has not — and likely will not — be served.
Hillman, the captain, received a sentence of two years of supervised probation for his crimes. Crain was ordered to serve two years of hard labor for each count, but after they were suspended he was left with two years of probation as well.
"Normally if you’re convicted of a crime you get some kind of punishment," said Richard Smith, Anthony's younger brother. "And to me, there is none."
Diane Smith, Anthony's older sister, was blunt: "I don’t think they were charged with what they actually did, which was murder my brother," she said.
The family wonders why the consequences weren't more severe for the death of an inmate who was clearly infirm.
Diane's anger and grief remain sharp three years later. Her voice changes, going ragged with emotion when she speaks about the loss. Anthony wasn't sentenced to death, she said.
"I wasn’t able to say goodbye to him and tell him another time how much I loved him," she added. "No matter what he had done, he was still my brother."