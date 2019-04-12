By mid-afternoon Friday, prison peer counselor Tonja Myles and her team had almost 200 women in green Parish Prison jumpsuits holding hands, singing along to the live music that they were free.
And while they were all so obviously imprisoned, for that hour on Friday afternoon many were transformed by the music, by her message and Myles' own story of redemption.
"We’re here to bring awareness that trauma is real," said Myles, who told the women she was assaulted herself, igniting a downward spiral. "But if God can give me my life back, … he wants to do the same in yours."
And as if to prove her point, she presented East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to the women's gathering space at the parish's jail.
"There is no inequity in God's love," Broome told the women, stopping to learn a few of their names.
"There is no difference between Tammy and Sharon Weston Broome," she said to one. "You can get back on the right path."
Myles, a certified peer support specialist with the Capital Area Human Services and a personal friend of Broome's — with whom she credits her life after her help during a suicide attempt — also volunteers twice a week working with the women at the jail.
“As women we should not compete against each other, but complete each other," Myles said, her words igniting claps, some cheers.
Myles leads a new domestic violence and sexual assault program at the jail, which began this January, where she helps women work through trauma.
And for Sexual Assault Awareness month this April, she wanted to bring an uplifting message to the women, who statistically have experienced sexual assault at a higher rate than the general population.
“You are part of this community. You are not forgotten,” Broome said. "He made a way in my life, He’ll make a way in your life.”