An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was shot multiple times and found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Rice as a student currently enrolled at the university.
According to Ballard, Rice was a senior marketing student from Geismar.
"The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight," Ballard wrote in a statement. "Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police."
Any of Rice's friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone or needs help processing the incident can contact Mental Health Services in the LSU Student Health Center at (225)-578-8774, Ballard wrote.
BRPD said the investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the shooting and who shot Rice.