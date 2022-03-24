At the SU entrance checkpoint, an SU Police officer talks to the driver of a stopped vehicle before having it turn around as Southern University's campus is in lockdown Monday Jan. 31, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La, after receiving a bomb threat, a spokesperson said. At least six historically black colleges and universities received similar threats this morning, CNN reported. Classes have been canceled and students were told to remain in their dorm room until further notice, Southern University communications specialist Sylvia O'Bear said around 7:30 a.m. in a press release. The lockdown has been issued for: Southern University Lab Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center Southern University Law Center University operations are suspended until further notice and campus entry is limited, O'Bear said.