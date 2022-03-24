A Southern University student was arrested for their role in a broad-daylight spat in a dorm parking lot earlier this week that culminated in gunfire, booking documents show.
Police say Jamilla Wilson, 22, was one of three people who clashed with two others outside the U.S. Jones dormitory on Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.
When two of the men involved in the spat pulled out firearms and started shooting at each other, arrest documents say, Wilson ran for cover to her nearby apartment, the document says. No one was injured in the shooting.
Later, she allegedly got a ride to another location from a friend, and ditched a gun she'd been carrying along I-10.
Wilson told investigators the weapon was a "fake gun," according to booking documents.
She was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on one count each of Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon and carrying a gun in a firearm-free zone by a student.
Southern University spokesperson Janene Tate declined to comment Thursday on the shooting, citing the active police investigation.