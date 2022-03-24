BR.wildsubomblockdown.020122 0031 bf.jpg

At the SU entrance checkpoint, an SU Police officer talks to the driver of a stopped vehicle before having it turn around as Southern University's campus is in lockdown Monday Jan. 31, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La, after receiving a bomb threat, a spokesperson said. At least six historically black colleges and universities received similar threats this morning, CNN reported. Classes have been canceled and students were told to remain in their dorm room until further notice, Southern University communications specialist Sylvia O'Bear said around 7:30 a.m. in a press release. The lockdown has been issued for: Southern University Lab Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center Southern University Law Center University operations are suspended until further notice and campus entry is limited, O'Bear said.

A Southern University student was arrested for their role in a broad-daylight spat in a dorm parking lot earlier this week that culminated in gunfire, booking documents show.

Police say Jamilla Wilson, 22, was one of three people who clashed with two others outside the U.S. Jones dormitory on Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.

When two of the men involved in the spat pulled out firearms and started shooting at each other, arrest documents say, Wilson ran for cover to her nearby apartment, the document says. No one was injured in the shooting.

Later, she allegedly got a ride to another location from a friend, and ditched a gun she'd been carrying along I-10.

Wilson told investigators the weapon was a "fake gun," according to booking documents.

She was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on one count each of Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon and carrying a gun in a firearm-free zone by a student.

Southern University spokesperson Janene Tate declined to comment Thursday on the shooting, citing the active police investigation.

