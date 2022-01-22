Firefighters responded to two separate apartment fires between Friday night and Saturday morning, rescuing a dog from one on Sherwood Meadow Drive and dousing another at a complex near LSU.
The fire at Sherwood Meadow Apartments was reported around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. BRFD investigators determined that it was sparked from a tenant's fireplace.
Crews responding to the fire managed to rescue the tenant's pet dog from his smoky apartment, bringing it outside without any noticeable injuries.
Hours later, around midnight, BRFD responded to a blaze at Bradshaw Apartment Homes on July Street, which lies close to Dalrymple Drive and East State Street by LSU.
Firefighters say everyone made it out of the building safely, that it took crews about two hours to bring the flames under control and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.