Authorities believe arson caused of three separate fires that occurred at residential buildings throughout East Baton Rouge Friday night into early Saturday morning, the East Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
First responders were dispatched to the first fire, which took place inside an empty apartment complex on Aldrich Drive shortly after 7 p.m.
BRFD spokesman Justin Hill said firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from inside. Although they were able to make entry and put out the fire quickly, the building was a "total loss," he said.
Firefighters were then called to a single-family home on Woodhill Drive just before 3 a.m., where they found a car under a carport had been set ablaze, with flames spreading to the nearby home.
Hill noted that the family inside the house was already outside, and firefighters were able to put out the fire before it caused considerable damage.
No injuries were reported in either blaze. Hill said investigators determined arson was the cause of both fires. No arrests have been made.
First responders responded to a third fire shortly after 6 a.m.
Hill said firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building on Florida Boulevard, where they found "light smoke and some fire" coming from an exhaust vent on the side of the building