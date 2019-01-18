A man was arrested on LSU’s campus Thursday after a bag of drugs fell from his pants while officers were transporting him for public intoxication.
LSU Police officers arrived at LSU’s Middleton Library following reports of an intoxicated individual passed out in the library. Officers found Diego Carrera, 21, of 11959 Nicholson Dr., Baton Rouge, and he was treated by Baton Rouge firefighters before being taken to the LSU Health Center by officers, according to the arrest report.
While at the Health Center, a Ziploc bag containing 178 Xanax pills and 2.9 grams worth of broken Xanax bars fell from Carrera’s pant leg, the report said. Officers conducted a search and found $408 in cash on the accused.
Carrera was booked on possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug and disturbing the peace.