A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday after two women reported that he stood naked in a window and exposed himself to them, according to a Baton Rouge police report.
Clint English, 30, of the 6800 block of Kodiak Street, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday on three counts of obscenity. A woman told police that she drove past English's home, she saw a man standing naked in the window.
Another female also told police that she saw a naked man in the window of the same house on at least two separate occasions, according to English's arrest report. That woman had a video that showed the house and someone "hurrying to get out (of) view," police said.
Officers identified English as a suspect and put his picture in a photo line-up. The first woman was not able to identify English's photo, but the second woman did, according to his arrest report.