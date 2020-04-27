The Baton Rouge police officer killed Sunday afternoon has been identified as Sgt. Glen Dale Hutto Jr., who served with the department for 21 years before the attack on law enforcement this weekend left him dead and his colleague hospitalized with critical injuries.

Officials confirmed the deceased officer's name Monday night, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the department has not officially released his identity.

Hutto was one of two officers shot while police were responding to tips about a homicide suspect, Ronnie Kato, in the city's Howell Park neighborhood. Kato barricaded himself in a house after the shooting and then was taken into custody without incident following a standoff with police that lasted several hours Sunday afternoon.

Kato was wanted in connection with a separate domestic violence homicide that morning. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Conrad Drive.

"Our officers — talk about being public servants and the responsibility that comes along with being a law enforcement officer," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said during a short media briefing at the scene Sunday evening. "This is a call no chief wants to get."

The officers were both transported to at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, though court records show Hutto died at the scene. Kato is accused of standing over the officer during his final moments and continuing to fire an assault style rifle at close range, according to his arrest report.

Officials said Hutto's body will be transported from the coroner's office in North Baton Rouge to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.